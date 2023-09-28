Micah Parsons named NFC defensive player of the month

Cowboys star Micah Parsons finished second in defensive player of the year voting in each of his first two NFL seasons and the start to his 2023 campaign suggests he’ll be a top contender once again.

Parsons has been a disruptive force up front during the Cowboys’ 2-1 start to the season. He has had at least one sack and multiple quarterback hits in all three games, which has led to extra attention being paid to him and advantageous matchups for others trying to get to the quarterback.

Parsons has 12 tackles, four sacks, eight quarterback hits, a pass defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery so far this season.

That led the NFL to name him the NFC defensive player of the month for September and that won’t be the last award he receives if he keeps producing at the same rate in the coming months.