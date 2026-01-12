 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons on Matt LaFleur: I don’t want to say, “Damn, we let such a great coach go”

  
Published January 12, 2026 01:18 PM

Despite Saturday’s loss to the Bears, it looks like the Packers are still likely to retain head coach Matt LaFleur.

That will be good news to edge rusher Micah Parsons, who offered a strong endorsement of LaFleur when speaking to reporters during Green Bay’s locker room cleanout on Monday.

“I’ve had my fair share of coaches and people around this league that I’ve been around, and Matt is one of the best guys — and people, as a person — I’ve been around since I’ve been in this league,” Parsons said Monday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I reached out to him when I started seeing this [stuff about a coaching change] and I said, man, when I agreed to come here, you were part of the reason why I came here. I want you [to be] a part of this, and I love you, and I think you’re a great coach. He appreciated those words and we had a brief conversation.

“But Matt, I think he’s a great guy. And I just think he cares so much — he cares so much about the players. I don’t think people realize that. And you can get spoiled with good coaching and good people, and you don’t realize until they’re going. And I don’t want to be at that point where we realize like, damn, we let such a great coach go.”

Furthermore, while Parsons wasn’t playing in the wild card loss to the Bears due to his torn ACL, the edge rusher said players have to take accountability for the outcome.

“[Y]ou talk about do your job, right? You talk about coach, I mean this team put up … 27 points? In a playoff game, I’ve always told you, if my team puts up 21 points, we should win that game,” Parsons said. “We put up 27 points and we missed six, seven on special teams. That’s 34 points, and you’re talking about you want to get rid of a coach.

“At one point, players have to have accountability. And that’s something that I’m challenging us as players that we need to take. We need to have accountability. How do we let that game go? Like, coaching can only do so much. It’s about timeouts and Xs and Os — great. Sometimes, it’s about playing football at the same time.”

While the Packers are reportedly trying to work out a deal, there’s no guarantee those talks won’t break down. We’ll see if LaFleur will get another shot with Green Bay in 2026 or if Parsons will have to get used to another head coach.