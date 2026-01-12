Micah Parsons on Matt LaFleur: I don’t want to say, “Damn, we let such a great coach go”

Despite Saturday’s loss to the Bears, it looks like the Packers are still likely to retain head coach Matt LaFleur.

That will be good news to edge rusher Micah Parsons, who offered a strong endorsement of LaFleur when speaking to reporters during Green Bay’s locker room cleanout on Monday.

“I’ve had my fair share of coaches and people around this league that I’ve been around, and Matt is one of the best guys — and people, as a person — I’ve been around since I’ve been in this league,” Parsons said Monday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I reached out to him when I started seeing this [stuff about a coaching change] and I said, man, when I agreed to come here, you were part of the reason why I came here. I want you [to be] a part of this, and I love you, and I think you’re a great coach. He appreciated those words and we had a brief conversation.

“But Matt, I think he’s a great guy. And I just think he cares so much — he cares so much about the players. I don’t think people realize that. And you can get spoiled with good coaching and good people, and you don’t realize until they’re going. And I don’t want to be at that point where we realize like, damn, we let such a great coach go.”

Furthermore, while Parsons wasn’t playing in the wild card loss to the Bears due to his torn ACL, the edge rusher said players have to take accountability for the outcome.

“[Y]ou talk about do your job, right? You talk about coach, I mean this team put up … 27 points? In a playoff game, I’ve always told you, if my team puts up 21 points, we should win that game,” Parsons said. “We put up 27 points and we missed six, seven on special teams. That’s 34 points, and you’re talking about you want to get rid of a coach.

“At one point, players have to have accountability. And that’s something that I’m challenging us as players that we need to take. We need to have accountability. How do we let that game go? Like, coaching can only do so much. It’s about timeouts and Xs and Os — great. Sometimes, it’s about playing football at the same time.”

While the Packers are reportedly trying to work out a deal, there’s no guarantee those talks won’t break down. We’ll see if LaFleur will get another shot with Green Bay in 2026 or if Parsons will have to get used to another head coach.