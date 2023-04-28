 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons “sick to my stomach” the Eagles got Jalen Carter

  
Published April 28, 2023 09:39 AM
Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons wasn’t happy to see the Eagles get better during the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Parsons was providing live draft commentary at BleacherReport.com, and when the division rival Eagles selected one of the most talented players in the draft in defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Parsons was not happy.

I’m just so sick to my stomach right now ,” Parsons said. “I’m just sick. I’m just sick to my stomach. I’m just sick to my stomach. I can’t believe that many teams passed up on him. I’m truly just sick right now.”

Parsons was in a much better mood when the Cowboys drafted defensive tackle Mazi Smith 17 picks later, celebrating Smith as a teammate who is going to make a difference. But it’s hard not to think that the Eagles were already the best team in the NFC East, and only widened the gap on the first night of the draft.