Micah Parsons to reporters: “My mouth is closed”

Twelve days ago, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons publicly declared he wants to be traded. He hasn’t said much since then.

On Wednesday, he said nothing.

Via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, reporters sought comment from Parsons after practice on Wednesday. Said Parsons: “My mouth is closed.”

He has not rescinded or revised his trade request. Presumably, it still stands.

The question is whether the Cowboys will make him an offer that is objectively acceptable — and whether he’ll respond by refusing to consider it, reiterating that he wants a trade.

Meanwhile, Parsons has yet to practice during training camp. And the regular-season opener is 22 days away.