Micah Parsons told Myles Garrett he’d beat his $40 million per year deal

  
Published September 19, 2025 03:23 PM

In 2024, linebacker Micah Parsons played his first road game of the season in Cleveland. In 2025, his first road game of the season will again happen in Cleveland.

And both he and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett have gotten new contracts since their last meeting.

After asking for a trade, Garrett got a $40 million deal from the Browns. Before Parsons got his new contract, he made Garrett a promise.

“I remember him talking about, you know, we’re sitting in the sauna during the offseason, and he was like, ‘You know, if I get a deal, I’m gonna beat the [shit] out of your deal,” Garrett told reporters. (Our best guess is that the word Garrett deliberately omitted was “shit.” It may have been the “F” word.)

Garrett said that, after Parsons asked for a trade, got one, and then got paid $47 million (or thereabout) per year, he texted Garrett and asked, “Did I do right?”

“I was like, ‘You did perfect,’” Garrett said. “So I was glad to see him get what he’s earned, and he’s worth every dollar.”

Through two games in Green Bay, Parsons is earning it. And making the Cowboys look cheap and short-sighted in the process.