Micah Parsons was fined $12,172 for tripping Saquon Barkley

  
Published November 15, 2025 08:48 PM

Late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s 10-7 win by the Eagles over the Packers, Philadelphia faced a second and seven from its own 44. Running back Saquon Barkley got the handoff, with a chance to break free.

Enter Packers linebacker Micah Parsons. More specifically, enter his leg. Parsons tripped Barkley, causing him to fall down short of the line to gain.

Parsons was not penalized. He was, however, fined $12,172 by the league office. No flag was thrown.

Barkley gained five yards on the next snap, giving the Eagles a fresh set of downs. But the Eagles should have gotten 15 yards of field position, which would have come with a first and 10 from Green Bay’s 35.

The drive eventually sputtered on the Green Bay 35, on a fourth-and-six play that saw the Eagles take a shot at the end zone. When it failed, the Packers received one last chance to win the game in regulation or to force overtime, with 27 seconds to play.