Michael Penix exits with knee injury, Kirk Cousins in for Falcons

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix left with a knee injury in the third quarter of today’s game against the Panthers.

Backup quarterback Kirk Cousins took Penix’s place.

Penix stayed on the sideline and did not appear to be seriously hurt. The Falcons termed his return questionable.

With Penix in the game, the Falcons had built a 21-16 lead, and Penix had played well, completing 13 of 16 passes for 175 yards, with no interceptions. Now the Falcons will hope Cousins can play well enough to hold on.