nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What's behind Jefferson's down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Michael Penix exits with knee injury, Kirk Cousins in for Falcons

  
Published November 16, 2025 03:17 PM

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix left with a knee injury in the third quarter of today’s game against the Panthers.

Backup quarterback Kirk Cousins took Penix’s place.

Penix stayed on the sideline and did not appear to be seriously hurt. The Falcons termed his return questionable.

With Penix in the game, the Falcons had built a 21-16 lead, and Penix had played well, completing 13 of 16 passes for 175 yards, with no interceptions. Now the Falcons will hope Cousins can play well enough to hold on.