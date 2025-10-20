Michael Penix Jr. considered day-to-day with bone bruise

Immediately after Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said quarterback Michael Penix Jr. would have to be evaluated after taking low hits toward the end of the game.

That happened on Monday and the Falcons do have at least a bit of a concern with their QB1.

Via multiple reporters, Morris said in his news conference that Penix is day-to-day with a bone bruise in his foot/ankle area.

“There’s definitely some limitations,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website.

Penix was examined in the sideline medical tent at the end of the game. He finished Sunday’s contest 21-of-38 for 241 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions, and a lost fumble.

Kirk Cousins is Atlanta’s backup.

Morris also noted that linebacker Divine Deablo suffered a fractured forearm and will miss time but should return. At this point, he’s considered week-to-week.