Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins will not play in the preseason

  
Published August 18, 2025 10:38 AM

The Falcons will not play either of their top two quarterbacks during the preseason.

Via multiple reporters, Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris said on Monday that neither Michael Penix Jr. nor Kirk Cousins will play in the exhibition finale against Dallas on Friday.

That means Penix, the No. 8 overall pick of last year’s draft, is going to go into his second year without any preseason play. Penix started the last three games of the 2024 season once the club benched Cousins. In those three starts, Penix completed 58 percent of his passes for 737 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions as the club went 1-2 with a pair of overtime losses.

The Falcons added Ben DiNucci on Monday after quarterback Emory Jones was placed in concussion protocol following the hit he took during last Friday’s matchup with Tennessee.