Michael Pittman agrees to new three-year deal with Steelers

Michael Pittman was entering the last year of his contract.

He’ll get a new one on the way in the door with Pittsburgh.

According to multiple reports, Pittman has agreed to a three-year deal worth $59 million with the Steelers.

Pittman, 28, was set to make $22 million in base salary for 2026.

A second-round pick in 2020, Pittman had spent his entire career with Indianapolis. He caught 80 passes for 784 yards with a career-high seven touchdowns in 2025, playing all 17 games.

In 95 career games with 86 starts, Pittman has caught 485 passes for 5,254 yards with 25 touchdowns.