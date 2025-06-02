Michael Strahan is “likely” to take a reduced role at Good Morning America

Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan wears multiple hats. He is expected to wear one of them less frequently.

Max Tani of Semafor.com reports, via Sports Business Journal, that Strahan is expected to sign a new contract with ABC’s Good Morning America that will “likely” include a reduced workload. It’s also not expected to be a long-term deal.

The contract situation is currently “unresolved.”

Earlier this year, NewsNation reported that Strahan was likely to leave GMA upon the expiration of his contract in 2025.

The 53-year-old Strahan also works for Fox NFL Sunday, and he hosts The $100,000 Pyramid.

Strahan recently has emerged as a candidate to purchase a minority share of the Giants. He acknowledged his interest two weeks ago.

“Would I be a good limited partner?” Strahan said during SBJ‘s 4se event. “I’d be an excellent limited partner. I’m not in there trying to run your draft and tell you want to do and all these things. I’d be there in whatever capacity you needed me to be.”

Between his 15-year playing career and a broadcasting career that has lasted for 17 years and counting, Strahan has made more than enough money. He can, if he chooses, scale back, smell the roses, and get back to football — from a different perspective.