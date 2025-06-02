 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michael Strahan is “likely” to take a reduced role at Good Morning America

  
Published June 2, 2025 12:34 PM

Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan wears multiple hats. He is expected to wear one of them less frequently.

Max Tani of Semafor.com reports, via Sports Business Journal, that Strahan is expected to sign a new contract with ABC’s Good Morning America that will “likely” include a reduced workload. It’s also not expected to be a long-term deal.

The contract situation is currently “unresolved.”

Earlier this year, NewsNation reported that Strahan was likely to leave GMA upon the expiration of his contract in 2025.

The 53-year-old Strahan also works for Fox NFL Sunday, and he hosts The $100,000 Pyramid.

Strahan recently has emerged as a candidate to purchase a minority share of the Giants. He acknowledged his interest two weeks ago.

“Would I be a good limited partner?” Strahan said during SBJ‘s 4se event. “I’d be an excellent limited partner. I’m not in there trying to run your draft and tell you want to do and all these things. I’d be there in whatever capacity you needed me to be.”

Between his 15-year playing career and a broadcasting career that has lasted for 17 years and counting, Strahan has made more than enough money. He can, if he chooses, scale back, smell the roses, and get back to football — from a different perspective.