Michigan OL Karsen Barnhart among Chargers undrafted free agents

The Chargers drafted two of head coach Jim Harbaugh’s players from Michigan over the last few days and they are signing another one of them as an undrafted free agent.

Offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart has agreed to terms with the team. Barnhart start 30 games while playing guard and tackle during his time with the Wolverines. He joins third-round linebacker Junior Colson and seventh-round wide receiver Cornelius Johnson in making the move from Ann Arbor to Los Angeles.

The Chargers also added another quarterback to their depth chart. Casey Bauman threw for 2,878 yards and 29 touchdowns at Augustana last season.

The rest of the undrafted free agents who have agreed to deals with the Chargers are Georgia Tech tight end Luke Benson, Florida State safety Akeem Dent, Fresno State wide receiver Jaelen Gill, Notre Dame safety Thomas Harper, South Dakota State tight end Zach Heins, N.C. State defensive lineman Savion Jackson, Ole Miss linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptriste, Oklahoma State wide receiver Leon Johnson III, East Carolina wide receiver Jaylen Johnson, N.C. State cornerback Robert Kennedy, Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Micheal Mason, UCF edge rusher Tremon Morris-Brash, Campbell tackle Tyler McLellan, TCU guard Willis Patrick, Clemson safety Jaylen Phillips, Western Carolina tackle Tyler Smith, Ole Miss corner Zamari Walton, Central Connecticut linebacker Luquay Washington, and Appalachian State offensive lineman Bucky Williams.