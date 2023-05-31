Mickey Loomis: Cam Jordan will play for the Saints as long as he wants, then go in our Ring of Honor

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan has been in New Orleans since he was a first-round draft pick in 2011. He’ll have a place on the Saints’ roster as long as he’s still playing, and a place in Saints history when he’s done.

That’s the word from Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who said Jordan remains a valued member of the team at the age of 33, and the Saints expect him to have a permanent place of honor after he’s done playing.

“He’s going to be able to play for us as long as he wants to and as long as he can. Then when the time comes, his name will be up in that Ring of Honor and the Hall of Fame and all those other accolades that come with a player of his stature,” Loomis said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Rod Walker of the Times-Picayune.

Jordan has played in 192 games in a Saints uniform, good for the fourth-most in franchise history, and this season he’s set to move ahead of Rickey Jackson (195) and Morten Anderson (196) for the second-most games as a Saint, behind only Drew Brees (228). He’s one of the best players in franchise history, and he’s not done yet.