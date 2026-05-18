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Mickey Loomis: We’d love to have a deal with Chris Olave, but we’re not there yet

  
Published May 18, 2026 02:25 PM

The Saints selected wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the eighth overall pick last month. Tyson isn’t a future replacement for Chris Olave. Instead, the Saints want to build their passing attack around Olave and Tyson.

Olave, though, is set to become a free agent after this season.

General Manager Mickey Loomis wants to get a deal done, but the sides have no timetable on a long-term extension.

“Obviously, we’d love to have something done sooner than later, and I’m sure Chris would as well, but we’re not there yet,” Loomis said Monday, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Olave, who turns 26 next month, is under contract for this season at $15.49 million under his fifth-year option.

He has three 1,000-yard seasons in his four seasons, catching 291 passes for 3,728 yards and 19 touchdowns.