Mike Brown: Bengals have good players who need new contracts, that’s a challenge

Bengals owner Mike Brown knows his team is going to be handing out some big contracts, and he just hopes he has the cap space for all of them.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are all likely to get big contracts, and if not from Cincinnati they’ll get paid elsewhere. Brown said that’s not an easy task under the salary cap.

“We have some good players that need to be fed,” Brown said, via ESPN. “That’s a challenge. It’s mathematical. You get a bag of corn and you have 10 hogs. Well, you’re going to put that out to them. The bag’s going to be empty. And some of them aren’t going to get it.”

Burrow is the top priority, but Brown declined to go into any detail about where contract negotiations stand with his star quarterback.

“I have bound myself not to talk about Joe’s contract,” Brown said. “I don’t think it’s helpful for the negotiations. The other side has made the same commitment and they have not broken it.”

Talking about it won’t do anything, but the Bengals are going to need some action on contracts soon.