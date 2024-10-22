 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Evans aggravates hamstring in second quarter

  
Published October 21, 2024 09:12 PM

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans scored his 100th career receiving touchdown in the first quarter. He departed for the locker room in the second quarter.

Evans entered with a hamstring injury, missing two practices before returning to limited work in the Saturday session. He was open in the end zone for what would have been a 24-yard touchdown but dropped the ball when defensive back Brandon Stephens wrapped up his ankles.

Evans writhed in pain as Baker Mayfield signaled for the team’s medical staff.

The Buccaneers have ruled out Evans with a hamstring injury.

Evans’ only reception was the 25-yard touchdown he caught with 10:27 remaining in the first quarter.

The Ravens have taken their first lead of the game on a Justice Hill 18-yard touchdown on a screen, which followed a Marlon Humphrey interception of Mayfield in the end zone. Baltimore leads 14-10.