Mike Evans aggravates hamstring in second quarter

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans scored his 100th career receiving touchdown in the first quarter. He departed for the locker room in the second quarter.

Evans entered with a hamstring injury, missing two practices before returning to limited work in the Saturday session. He was open in the end zone for what would have been a 24-yard touchdown but dropped the ball when defensive back Brandon Stephens wrapped up his ankles.

Evans writhed in pain as Baker Mayfield signaled for the team’s medical staff.

The Buccaneers have ruled out Evans with a hamstring injury.

Evans’ only reception was the 25-yard touchdown he caught with 10:27 remaining in the first quarter.

The Ravens have taken their first lead of the game on a Justice Hill 18-yard touchdown on a screen, which followed a Marlon Humphrey interception of Mayfield in the end zone. Baltimore leads 14-10.