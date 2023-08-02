 Skip navigation
Mike Evans: I’ll take myself over anybody as the best wide receiver in the NFL

  
August 2, 2023

On the question of who the best wide receiver in the NFL is, Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans says he knows the answer: himself.

“I know where I’m at,” Evans told ESPN. “My opinion matters more than anybody else because I watch all of these guys, and there are a lot of f---ing great players. But I’ll take myself over anybody. If people were in my situation, there’s only 5-10 guys in history who have done what I’ve done. It’s been a battle, but I enjoy it.”

Evans feels strongly that he’s the kind of player who can lead a team to the playoffs, and that the Buccaneers aren’t rebuilding just because Tom Brady retired.

“Rebuilding? We are just trying to win right now,” Evans said. “I don’t know why people don’t see that. Win the division, after that people can take care of themselves.”

Evans has topped 1,000 receiving yards in all nine of his NFL seasons but is rarely named as the best wide receiver in the NFL. If he can again have a big season on a Bucs team that will be quarterbacked by either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask, perhaps more people around the NFL will share Evans’ opinion of himself as the best in the business.