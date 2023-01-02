Mike Evans: Tom Brady was “unbelievable,” one of the best games I’ve seen him play

One of the plays that best illustrated how off things have been for the Buccaneers for most of the 2022 season came early in their first meeting with the Panthers.

Wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a pass from quarterback Tom Brady while running wide open for what would have been a touchdown. The Bucs wound up losing 21-3 instead to continue what would become a three-game losing streak.

Evans and Brady had no such issues this Sunday, however. With a chance to win the NFC South by beating the Panthers, Brady and Evans hooked up 10 times for 207 yards. Three of the catches went for touchdowns, including 63- and 57-yard strikes that helped wipe out double-digit deficits on the way to a 30-24 victory.

“Tom was just dropping dimes,” Evans said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “Those were some really, really good balls. This was one of the best games I’ve seen Tom play since he’s been here. They were like falling right in my . . . in the breadbasket every time. He had an unbelievable game .”

Brady became the second quarterback to throw for 400 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in a game this season and said after the win that “I think we will” be able to keep the connection with Evans going over the remainder of the season. That would make Tampa a tough out when they host a game in the Wild Card round in a couple of weeks.