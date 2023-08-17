Mike Evans wants to know who the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback will be

The Buccaneers continue to have a competition for the starting quarterback job. Receiver Mike Evans wants that competition to end.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Evans said Wednesday that, basically, it’s time for the Bucs to pick a horse and ride it.

“We want to know who the starter’s going to be, you know, soon,” Evans said after a joint practice with the Jets. “So we can just keep working and [the starting quarterback] can take control of the offense.”

Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com has reported that Baker Mayfield will win the job over Kyle Trask. Whoever it is, it’s time to start getting that player ready for Week One, at Minnesota, by giving him all of the practice reps with the first-team offense.