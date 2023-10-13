Mike Evans will be full go on Sunday vs. Lions

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is good to go for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Although Evans was limited in practice earlier this week, Bucs coach Todd Bowles said today that Evans is looking good and will be ready to go on Sunday.

“Mike’s full-go,” Bowles said. “Mike fully participated and he looked good.”

Evans leads the Bucs with 337 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, and his presence will be important to the Bucs in their battle against the Lions, a potential playoff preview between the first-place team in the NFC South and the first-place team in the NFC North.

Bowles also said Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett is dealing with an illness but should be ready to play on Sunday.

The Lions are three-point favorites at Tampa Bay on Sunday.