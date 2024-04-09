Mike Gesicki: I have to prove I’m capable, earn more opportunities with Bengals

When tight end Mike Gesicki caught 73 passes for the Dolphins in 2021, it looked like the start of big things for the 2018 second-round pick but the next two seasons didn’t see a repeat of the big numbers.

Gesicki caught 32 passes after Mike McDaniel became the Dolphins head coach in 2022 and a move to the Patriots last season resulted in even fewer catches and targets for the tight end. Gesicki moved on to a contract with the Bengals last month and said he “would like to think” he’s still the same player from that would-be breakout season in Miami, but knows he has to show it on the field.

“New team, new staff, new quarterback. Everything is new for me,” Gesicki said, via the team’s website. “So I have to go out there and earn the trust. It’s more proving what I’m capable of doing and earning more and more opportunities once the football starts. It’s only April. A long way to go.”

The new quarterback is a big upgrade from New England and finding a quick way into Joe Burrow’s good graces would be a big plus to Gesicki’s hopes of turning things around in 2024.