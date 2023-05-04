Mike Gesicki: Really excited to work with Mac Jones

The Patriots signed tight end Mike Gesicki to a one-year deal worth up to a reported $9 million in March, giving quarterback Mac Jones another offensive weapon.

Gesicki has already been bonding with his new quarterback during the early portions of the offseason program and has built up some positive vibes.

“Really cool dude . Cool personality,” Gesicki said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “Love the energy and the juice that he brings to some throwing sessions, all that kind of stuff. And then, obviously, great arm, accurate, all that kind of stuff — make sure I check all the boxes because I know you guys are going to want to talk about it.

“But he’s awesome. Really excited to continue working with him. So, it’s been good.”

Gesicki added, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, that he stayed over at Jones’ house to help build their relationship.

“He’s got a pretty good setup over there ,” Gesicki said.

Gesicki had his most productive season in 2021 with Miami when he caught 73 passes for 780 yards with a pair of touchdowns. But his playing time went down significantly with Miami in the team’s first season under head coach Mike McDaniel. He caught just 32 passes for 362 yards with five touchdowns.

Gesicki and fellow free agent signee JuJu Smith-Schuster should both provide a boost to a Patriots passing game that will be revamped under offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.