Mike Macdonald says Seahawks fans, NFL’s best home-field advantage, were key to winning

  
Published January 29, 2026 12:39 PM

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald says the crowd noise in Seattle is one of the key reasons his team is in the Super Bowl.

Macdonald said on Brock & Salk that the crowd support the Seahawks got against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game made the difference in their 31-27 win.

“It was unbelievable. It was incredible. And we needed it,” Macdonald said of the crowd noise.

Macdonald said he knew before he coached Seattle that the 12s, as Seahawks fans call themselves, made Seattle a tough place for a road team.

“It doesn’t get any better. We have the best home-field advantage,” Macdonald said. “People know about the 12s. It’s a thing, even on the East Coast.”

Macdonald also noted that for as loud as the 12s were when Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense were on the field, they were silent when the Seahawks’ offense was on the field, helping the coaches communicate with Sam Darnold during the game.

“You could hear Sam from the sideline, which is awesome,” Macdonald said.

The Seahawks won’t have that home-field advantage in Super Bowl LX, but they will have a large contingent of Seattle fans making the trip to San Francisco, and perhaps giving the Patriots a taste of what the 12s’ crowd noise sounds like.