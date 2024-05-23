 Skip navigation
Mike Macdonald: Seahawks will have a lot of offseason experimentation on new kickoff rule

  
Published May 23, 2024 03:56 AM

The NFL’s new kickoff rule is one of the most significant rule changes in league history, and Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said there’s no way for any team to be sure it has prepared for what its Week One opponent will do.

Asked how much time the Seahawks need to spend on the new kickoff, Macdonald said, “I wish I had the correct answer.”

“It’s an ongoing thing,” Macdonald said. “We have a lot of — I don’t want to say experimentation, but that’s kind of what it is. What works in terms of alignments and how we can play things, and who can block what, the schemes. It will be interesting to see because we’re not sharing secrets on how we’re going to operate and we’ll have to adapt.”

The new kickoff rule represents a lot of work for coaches, but Macdonald said he’s excited about it.

“Hopefully it’s going to be a really fun football play. I think that’s the whole spirit behind what everybody was trying to do,” he said. “We have a really good chance to make it a really exciting play.”

With 32 coaching staffs working on 32 different plans for how the new kickoff will look, it should be very exciting in Week One.