Mike McCarthy: DeAndre Hopkins “a hell of a talent,” I like the look of our group

  
Published June 1, 2023 09:06 AM

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy joined the list of people in the football world asked about their interest in free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins was released by the Cardinals earlier this week and most coaches have fielded questions about Hopkins during press conferences the last few days. McCarthy’s answer was similar to a lot of the other ones we’ve heard so far.

McCarthy called Hopkins “a hell of a talent” while noting that he’s happy with the current makeup of the wide receiver room in Dallas.

“I like the look of our group,” McCarthy said, via multiple reporters.

The Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks earlier this year and he joins CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup as the team’s top three receivers. Based on McCarthy’s answer, that trio will remain on top of the depth chart.