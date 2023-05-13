 Skip navigation
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mike McCarthy misses rookie minicamp after undergoing back procedure

  
Published May 13, 2023 05:48 PM

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy underwent a back procedure last week.

He has taken part in meetings virtually, but McCarthy missed the rookie minicamp while recovering.

Owner Jerry Jones talked to the rookies before Saturday’s practice, and special teams coordinator John Fassel wrapped up the session.

“It’s easy because Mike is always so clear and, ‘Hey, this is what we’re going to do,’ so we had a real vision for what we wanted to get accomplished this weekend with these guys,” defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “It’s mainly just taking those first steps, and I think Mike would agree let’s not miss one step of their development and see what we have and how we communicate and testing them and seeing where we are at. And then we’ll begin with Mike and everybody else here this week of merging everybody together. So, if there was a time to miss for him, there’s never a time he would feel comfortable, but we all know we got his back and we’ll get him back soon.”

Quinn served as the Cowboys’ head coach in 2020 when McCarthy missed the win over the Saints following a positive COVID-19 test.

It is unknown how much time McCarthy will miss.

Phase 2 of the offseason program begins Monday.