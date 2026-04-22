Mike McCarthy: The buy-in is excellent as Steelers’ veterans adjust to my coaching

All the Steelers’ veteran players have played only for head coach Mike Tomlin during their time in Pittsburgh, but new head coach Mike McCarthy says he’s impressed with how the players have responded to a different approach this offseason.

The departure of Tomlin after 19 seasons left McCarthy with the job of having to work with veteran players on a new way of doing things, and he said those players have accepted his coaching and appear eager to get to work.

“The buy-in is excellent,” McCarthy said. “You have to make changes, there’s things you’re going to adjust, and there’s things you’re going to emphasize. . . . I think the buy-in has been excellent.”

As a new head coach, McCarthy is allowed to start his offseason program two weeks earlier than teams retaining the same head coach from last year, and McCarthy said that’s valuable time to get to know his players.

“I think this is awesome that they give you the extra two weeks,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy wants all the time he can have to teach the Steelers his way of doing things, and so far he likes how they’re responding.