Mike McDaniel hopes to get QB Justin Herbert to “own the position” in a way he never has

As quarterback Justin Herbert enters the seventh year of his career, the Chargers continue to hope to unlock a potential that has yet to be fully realized n the form of a single postseason win. Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has been charged with the task of getting more out of the quarterback about whom head coach Jim Harbaugh constantly raves.

On Friday, McDaniel shared more thoughts on what Herbert could become.

“He has the capability of mastering every tool in the toolbox,” McDaniel said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “For him to own the position in a way he never has and ultimately for it to be obvious to everyone around, he’s playing the best football of his career.”

One specific goal is to improve Herbert’s efficiency when throwing the ball quickly.

“Finding a more detailed approach to max out those quick throws in conjunction with all the things that you know he’s capable of doing,” McDaniel said. “Which is extend plays and launch it down the field.”

The effort requires Herbert to be willing to make changes after six seasons of playing a certain way. McDaniel said that, so far, Herbert has been receptive.

“Typically, elite performers don’t like to try new things,” McDaniel said. “He’s really let go, been all in.”

Herbert should be all in. He finished outside the top 10 in passer rating last season. He’s only landed in the top 10 once in his career, when he ranked seventh in 2024 with a passer rating of 101.7.

And Herbert is surely hearing the noise that, despite internal efforts to blame everyone but him for his failure to become what his overall skills suggest he should be, maybe he’s partially responsible for not becoming what he has been expected to be. Maybe, after six seasons in the NFL, he is what he’s going to be: Good, not great.

McDaniel, who coaxed impressive performances from a quarterback in Miami who was drafted one spot before Herbert, has someone who can make things happen when the play extends. If McDaniel can get more out of Herbert with quick reads and quick throws via plays that are schemed to have someone pop open quickly, that could be the key to making Herbert great, not good.