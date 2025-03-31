Mike McDaniel: If you’re not feeling heat on the seat, you have the wrong urgency

The Dolphins missed the playoffs in 2024 for the first time since head coach Mike McDaniel joined the team and that’s led to some conversation about his job security heading into his fourth season in Miami.

During a session with reporters from the league meetings in Palm Beach on Monday, McDaniel was asked about those discussions and said he is not altering his approach to the job because of any perceived uptick in scrutiny due to the team’s performance in 2024.

“If we won two more games does that make me a different coach?” McDaniel said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “I think it’s important for me to do my job the right way. That I never look at any sort of entitlement. . . . Every year, to me, if you’re not feeling heat on the seat, you have the wrong urgency. It should be that way every year. This is not my gift. It’s an incredible responsibility that I only sign up for because I believe I’m the best person suited for.”

McDaniel called coaching security “the fastest changing world in sports” while noting that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was on a very hot seat at this time last year. That came after Sirianni had already taken the Eagles to a Super Bowl and McDaniel might need at least a playoff win in order to be back for Year Five.