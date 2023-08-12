Mike McDaniel says Mike White, Skylar Thompson will continue competing for No. 2 QB job

Dolphins quarterbacks Mike White and Skylar Thompson didn’t do much in Friday night’s 19-3 loss to the Falcons, and head coach Mike McDaniel says both of them still have more to prove before either can be declared the No. 2 quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa.

White started and went 9-for-14 for 85 yards, with one interception and one sack. Thompson took over and went 10-for-16 for 104 yards with two interceptions, four sacks and a lost fumble. The Dolphins’ only score of the game was a field goal in the fourth quarter.

McDaniel wants to see more from both White and Thompson in the preseason but said he’s overall happy with the quality of his quarterback room.

“You don’t just look at it like, ‘Mike did better than Skylar,’” McDaniel said. “It’s much more complicated than that in terms of the opportunities both had. Skylar needs the opportunity to play with the same guys that Mike played with, which he’ll probably get next week. It’s about how people learn, react and especially with quarterbacks, you have to be very coachable. There’s going to be a point where Tua’s taking all the reps, and you better be learning from the things you did in the preseason.”

The offense did not look good against the Falcons, but McDaniel insisted, “Preseason 1 is not going to get me to overreact to anything.”