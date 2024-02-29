Mike McDaniel: Vic Fangio’s departure wasn’t anticipated, but it was best for both parties

The Dolphins had Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator for just one season, as Fangio and Miami mutually agreed to part ways late last month.

Shortly after that, Fangio was hired to be the Eagles’ defensive coordinator for 2024. Fangio had served as a consultant with Philadelphia in 2022.

What happened to lead to Fangio’s departure? McDaniel explained during his press conference at the scouting combine in Indianapolis this week.

“I’d be lying if I said I was expecting that during the season at all. And I think Vic would feel similarly,” McDaniel said. “What happened was basically, I think it’s important when the season ends for you to remove emotion and evaluate and have very, very good conversations with all people that you’re depending on. With Vic and I, we had extensive conversations that was very healthy, and ultimately when push came to shove, it seemed like we both had the opportunity ... it’d be best for both parties involved to literally mutually part.

“So, it wasn’t anticipated. It was something that I think was a factor of great communication between him and I, where we feel like we’re all best served if we go a different direction, which is something that we had mutual belief and excited for both parties moving forward.”

The Dolphins finished No. 10 in yards allowed and No. 22 in points allowed in 2023. They have since hired Anthony Weaver to be their defensive coordinator for the coming season.