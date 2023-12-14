Mike McDaniel: We’re going to make sure Tyreek Hill’s not at risk of further injury

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill injured his ankle against the Titans in Week 14 and his status for this weekend’s game against the Jets remains up in the air.

The Dolphins didn’t practice on Wednesday and estimated that Hill would not have been a participant if they had held one of their normal sessions. At a Thursday press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel said that the team was still sorting through which of their injured players will be able to work and said that a decision about Hill will be made with an eye toward a bigger picture than just this week.

“He’s such an important part of our team that we’re going to make sure that when he’s on the field, he’s not at risk of further injury to himself,” McDaniel said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

Hill is a vital part of any plans the Dolphins have for this season and winning will be a tougher task without him, but the Dolphins may have to choose a little short-term pain in order to reach their long-term goals.