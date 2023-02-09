 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike McGlinchey on free agency: I’m not an idiot; money certainly will have “a lot to do with it”

  
Published February 9, 2023 05:51 AM
nbc_pft_samuelintv_230208
February 8, 2023 01:57 PM
Niners WR Deebo Samuel joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss what made this year’s team so strong, how to balance playing with reckless abandon while trying to stay healthy and more.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey wants to stay with the 49ers. He listed all of the reasons the Bay Area now is home: The place where he met his fiancée, a team full of his friends who have a chance to win a Super Bowl.

“It’s hard to ever want to leave this place,” McGlinchey said last week, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’ve seen people do it and be heartbroken about it later on.”

But when McGlinchey enters free agency in March, he also knows re-signing with the 49ers is no sure thing. McGlinchey, 28, acknowledged what everyone knows: It’s always all about the money.

“Well, it certainly will have a lot to do with it,” McGlinchey said. “I’m not an idiot. I understand what my value is. And I think they do, too. And I hope the rest of the league will when the time comes.”

McGlinchey, who played last season under the $10.88 million fifth-year option, knows someone else likely pays him more than the 49ers can afford. They will try to sign edge rusher Nick Bosa to a big extension this offseason, while already having five players who rank among the league’s top three highest paid at their positions.

McGlinchey isn’t giving a hometown discount as much as he wants to remain with the team.

“You have to keep an open mind about this stuff,” McGlinchey said. “But you also have to be real about it, too. Because there’s a lot of damn good football players in our locker room. And a lot of them that need to be paid. We certainly have one that’s going to break the entire bank. So you’ve got to see how the chips fall.”