Mike McGlinchey: Russell Wilson is a Hall of Famer and Sean Payton will elevate his game

  
Published March 23, 2023 05:13 AM
Offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey sees plenty of opportunity ahead in Denver.

The former 49ers right tackle agreed to a five-year deal worth a reported $87.5 million with over $50 million guaranteed to join the Broncos, setting himself up to play with a quarterback he might hold in higher regard than many after 2022.

In an interview with Mike Klis of Denver’s KUSA, McGlinchey said he thinks the Broncos are ready to compete now. That has to do with their new head coach, Sean Payton, but also Wilson’s abilities.

“I’m very familiar with Russ, playing against him twice a year for four years,’’ McGlinchey told Klis. “He’s broken my heart numerous times. I know his game, I know what he’s capable of.

He’s a Hall of Famer . And he’s capable of doing great things and winning a lot of games in this league like he did for a decade in Seattle. And I think coach Payton and the situation we’re going into is going to elevate his game even more.”

When on the 49ers, McGlinchey went 2-7 against Wilson-quarterbacked teams, including a loss to the Broncos in 2022.

“I know last season didn’t go the way Broncos Country wanted but I think things are going to be a lot different and I’m very excited to get to work with Russ and see what we can do together and how we can make a splash in the AFC.”

Wilson’s 2022 was the worst season of his career, as he completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards with just 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. If Wilson is going to rebound in 2023, the protection up front starting with McGlinchey should have a lot to do with it.