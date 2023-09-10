Mike Shanahan says 49ers tried to trade No. 2 pick in 2017 for Kirk Cousins

Buried in a #longread that focuses primarily on justifying the decision of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to not work at all on in-season Tuesdays (the quarterbacks who face him continue to be very happy about that) is quite the nugget regarding an intriguing potential alternate NFL reality.

The item from Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com contains an on-the-record quote from former NFL coach Mike Shanahan regarding an effort by his son to land Cousins.

According to Mike Shanahan, Kyle tried to send the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft to Washington for Cousins.

“He knew Kirk knew his system, and he knew the type of guy Kirk was,” Mike Shanahan said regarding Kyle. “But [Washington] wouldn’t even return the phone call.”

It was previously known that Kyle didn’t scout Patrick Mahomes in 2017, because Kyle expected to sign Cousins in 2018 as a free agent. It was not known that Kyle had offered the second pick in the 2017 draft to Washington for Cousins.

If so, what was Washington thinking? The not-yet-Commanders had one more year with Cousins before he exited in free agency. They could have taken the pick and draft, for example, Mahomes.

The news, if true, also keeps the 49ers in play for Cousins, if/when he becomes a free agent again in 2024. Brock Purdy can close the door on any such chatter this year.

Starting tomorrow, against the Steelers.