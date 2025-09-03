 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin focused on stopping Jets’ run game, calls Justin Fields a unique mobile QB

  
Published September 3, 2025 04:02 AM

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says stopping the run is the key to stopping the Jets.

With the Steelers and Jets set to face off on Sunday, Tomlin says he expects new Jets coach Aaron Glenn to focus his team on running the football, which means that’s what the Steelers’ defense needs to be ready for.

“You’ve got to start first with their running game,” Tomlin said, via Steelers.com. “I think Coach Glenn has been very transparent about their desire to run the football and their commitment to do so, and so that has our attention as we prepare.”

The Steelers’ defense will need to account for running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, but it won’t be surprising if the Jets’ leading rusher is quarterback Justin Fields. Tomlin knows Fields well from coaching him last year and says Fields is unlike any other quarterback in his unique running ability.

“He’s stronger than most mobile quarterbacks,” Tomlin said of Fields. “That’s a component of his game that I think is unique. He’s a really talented guy physically. He’s not easy to bring down. He’s got a real solid base about him. He’s big. And so, when I think about what might be different, I think about his unique physical skill set. But in terms of schematics, I don’t know the things that they do are going to be uniquely different from others. I think there are some global things that people do in that area.”

The Jets will need Fields to become a better passer if they’re going to win with him, but Fields is one of the best running quarterbacks in football, and Tomlin knows that’s the first thing to focus on when facing Fields and the Jets on Sunday.