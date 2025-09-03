Mike Tomlin focused on stopping Jets’ run game, calls Justin Fields a unique mobile QB

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says stopping the run is the key to stopping the Jets.

With the Steelers and Jets set to face off on Sunday, Tomlin says he expects new Jets coach Aaron Glenn to focus his team on running the football, which means that’s what the Steelers’ defense needs to be ready for.

“You’ve got to start first with their running game,” Tomlin said, via Steelers.com. “I think Coach Glenn has been very transparent about their desire to run the football and their commitment to do so, and so that has our attention as we prepare.”

The Steelers’ defense will need to account for running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, but it won’t be surprising if the Jets’ leading rusher is quarterback Justin Fields. Tomlin knows Fields well from coaching him last year and says Fields is unlike any other quarterback in his unique running ability.

“He’s stronger than most mobile quarterbacks,” Tomlin said of Fields. “That’s a component of his game that I think is unique. He’s a really talented guy physically. He’s not easy to bring down. He’s got a real solid base about him. He’s big. And so, when I think about what might be different, I think about his unique physical skill set. But in terms of schematics, I don’t know the things that they do are going to be uniquely different from others. I think there are some global things that people do in that area.”

The Jets will need Fields to become a better passer if they’re going to win with him, but Fields is one of the best running quarterbacks in football, and Tomlin knows that’s the first thing to focus on when facing Fields and the Jets on Sunday.