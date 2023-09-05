Mike Tomlin: Steelers are preparing to play against Nick Bosa on Sunday

Nick Bosa remains a holdout from the 49ers, just five days against the season opener against the Steelers. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says his team is still preparing to face Bosa on Sunday.

Tomlin said that Bosa, the pass rusher who was named the NFL’s defensive player of the year last season, could still report to the 49ers and make an impact on Sunday.

“Yes, we are preparing for Bosa,” Tomlin said. “We expect him to be there.”

Tomlin noted that the Steelers had their own situation with a star pass rusher trying to get a new contract with T.J. Watt two years ago, and Watt eventually played in Week One. Time is running out for the 49ers to get Bosa back into the fold, but as long as there’s a chance of Bosa playing, Tomlin thinks the prudent thing to do is to be ready for him.