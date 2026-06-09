Mike Vrabel: A.J. Brown is excited about learning the system, eventually moving around

A.J. Brown has not been a member of the Patriots for too long. But he’s getting more integrated into his new surroundings.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Tuesday that things have been going “good” for Brown since he arrived.

“I think the weekend probably served him well to be able to take a deep breath and get some rest,” Vrabel said in his press conference, via transcript from the team. “I am sure it has been a whirlwind for him, but he is excited about learning the system and eventually moving around and doing different things.

“I think it has been great just having him around and continuing to integrate himself into our football team.”

The Patriots are going through mandatory minicamp this week. The club will start training camp the week of July 24.