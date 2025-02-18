Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson are co-favorites in betting odds for 2025 Coach of the Year

A big turnaround for the Patriots or Bears would reflect well on their first-year coaches, and that has some people placing an early wager on one of those coaches winning the NFL’s Coach of the Year award for the 2025 season.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and Bears coach Ben Johnson are the co-favorites to win Coach of the Year next year, with identical +750 odds at Draft Kings.

The next-best odds belong to a pair of longtime rivals now in the same division again, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and Raiders coach Pete Carroll, both at +1200.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen, Panthers coach Dave Canales and Broncos coach Sean Payton are all at +1400.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald and Lions coach Dan Campbell are at +2000.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn and Bengals coach Zac Taylor are at +2200.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, Titans coach Brian Callahan, Jets coach Aaron Glenn, Rams coach Sean McVay and Colts coach Shane Steichen are all at +2500.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, Saints coach Kellen Moore and Falcons coach Raheem Morris are at +2800.

Texans coach Demeco Ryans and Giants coach Brian Daboll are at +3000.

Stelers coach Mike Tomlin and Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles are at +3500.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and Bills coach Sean McDermott are at +4000.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is at +6000.

And the longest odds belong to last season’s two Super Bowl coaches, Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, both at +8000.