Mike Vrabel: “Conversations have been great” with Christian Gonzalez

The Patriots kicked off their only mandatory work of the offseason on Tuesday and cornerback Christian Gonzalez was among the players who reported for minicamp.

Gonzalez skipped the voluntary portions of the offseason program while he looks for a contract extension ahead of his fourth season in New England. Head coach Mike Vrabel said last week that he expected Gonzalez to be at the minicamp and he was on the field with the team when they went out for practice.

Vrabel said on Tuesday that there is nothing to report on the contract front, but that all of his interactions with the corner have been positive to this point.

“Good. Conversations have been great,” Vrabel said, via a transcript from the team. “I talked to him about his event last week. I talked to him about normal things that we talk about. It is good to have everybody back in here that either was here last week or that was not. It is just good to have an almost complete football team here. I am excited to keep working.”

Gonzalez is not expected to do much actual work during the minicamp. The next question will be how much work he does at training camp if the two sides aren’t able to reach agreement on a long-term deal by the time in starts next month.