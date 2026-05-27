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Mike Vrabel on adding a WR: We want to strengthen the roster wherever we can

  
Published May 27, 2026 12:09 PM

For much of the offseason, the expectation has been that the Eagles will trade receiver A.J. Brown to the Patriots after June 1 — when Philadelphia can spread the dead cap charge for the transaction over multiple years.

There are players on New England’s roster who have spoken as if they believe the move is, at the very least, pretty close to a done deal.

But head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t really come close to that line when he was asked in his Wednesday press conference whether or not the Patriots might be looking at upgrading their group of wideouts, perhaps as soon as within the next week.

"[W]e want to continue to improve the roster at every opportunity that we get,” Vrabel said. “And when those opportunities arise, I don’t know. I know the guys that we have here are working extremely hard. I would say yesterday’s first OTA was much better than last year’s. I have to take the coaches’ opinion, because I didn’t go back and watch last year’s first day. But I felt like yesterday was really positive. It was good to see Romeo [Doubs] out there — it was good to see some of the new faces, some of the young guys.

“So, again, we’re going to look to strengthen the roster wherever we can. But it was also a great day to see guys who maybe didn’t get as many opportunities last year, especially Romeo, who wasn’t on our team.”

Vrabel, of course, cannot directly address Brown at this point, as that could constitute tampering.

But with June 1 now under a week away, it may not be long until coach and receiver are reunited.