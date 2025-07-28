 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Vrabel, who fought as a player in camp, doesn’t want his players to fight

  
Published July 28, 2025 12:52 PM

With pads on in New England, there’s an element of do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do coming from the team’s new coach.

Mike Vrabel mixed it up as a player. He doesn’t want his players to mix it up.

The topic came up with a reference to Vrabel fighting during his first padded practice. Asked for details, Vrabel initially said, “Nope.”

With a little more prodding, the “nope” went to “yep.”

After explaining the well-documented practical consequences of fighting during a game, Vrabel shared a story about his first fight.

“Greg Lloyd was a very dominant player, imposing figure,” Vrabel said. “I got drafted in April, and he didn’t say a word to me through OTAs. I’m on the defense, mind you. He didn’t say a word to me the entire offseason. We go to training camp. There’s a fight with me and a tight end. I’m exhausted after practice, and I see this shadow come over me as I’m sitting in the locker room. He’s in his deep voice, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, the next time you want to come up underneath the face mask.’ And I was like, '[You’re] just now are going to talk to me?” He’s like, ‘Yeah, I just wanted to make sure you weren’t like a punk, and then I would talk to you.’ So, it’s a good example of just a veteran making sure that rookies kind of earn their stripes, I guess, a little bit.”

That’s still true today. And there will be young players in New England who will want to earn their stripes — and/or to prove they’re not “like a punk.”

Regardless, no responsible coach wants his players to fight. Even those coaches who once fought.