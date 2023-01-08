 Skip navigation
Mike Williams needed assistance to team bus after suffering back injury vs. Broncos

  
Published January 8, 2023 03:28 PM
nbc_pk_mcdermottinterview_230108
January 8, 2023 06:57 PM
Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks with Peter King after Buffalo's win against the Patriots and talks about how he navigated an extraordinary week.

Chargers receiver Mike Williams suffered a back injury during the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and it could be significant.

According to multiple reporters, Williams was seen leaving the Los Angeles locker room with assistance from team trainers. Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com specifically noted that Williams was not able to walk on his own.

Williams was shown on the CBS broadcast during the game struggling to come off the cart after he was driven back to the locker room for further examination. The Chargers never ruled Williams out of the game, but with the club already locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC, there was no reason for Williams to get back on the field and play.

Via Lindsey Thiry, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said there was no update on Williams after the game. Staley added Williams “possibly ” could have come back in the game.

The Chargers will head across the country to play the AFC South-champion Jaguars next weekend in the opening round of the playoffs.