Miles Sanders headed to season-ending injured reserve

  
Published October 10, 2025 05:09 PM

Cowboys running back Miles Sanders’ season is over.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones announced on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys will place Sanders on season-ending injured reserve.

Sanders, who has not played since Week 4, tried to practice on Wednesday but quickly left the field.

The Cowboys have listed him with knee and ankle injuries, and Todd Archer of ESPN reports that Sanders needs a chondral tissue graft on his left knee. That is the same surgery Trevon Diggs had on his knee in January, where pieces of bone and cartilage are transplanted into the affected area to improve the joint.

His absence means rookie Jaydon Blue will step into the No. 2 running back role behind Javonte Williams. Blue made his NFL debut in Sunday’s victory over the Jets, playing 11 offensive snaps and three on special teams.

Blue has four carries for 7 yards.

Sanders finishes his first season with the Cowboys with 20 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown and eight catches for 30 yards. He lost a fumble.