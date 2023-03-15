 Skip navigation
Miles Sanders says goodbye to Philadelphia as Eagles sign Rashaad Penny

  
Published March 15, 2023 02:42 AM
nbc_pft_eaglesmoves_230314
March 14, 2023 08:00 AM
While the Eagles reportedly are losing Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards and Marcus Epps, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Howie Roseman knows what he’s doing and how keeping Jason Kelce is big.

When Miles Sanders saw the news that the Eagles are going to sign running back Rashaad Penny, he saw the writing on the wall.

Sanders, a running back who has played his entire four-year career in Philadelphia, knows that the Eagles adding Penny means they’re bringing him in to replace Sanders, who is now expecting to sign elsewhere in free agency.

“To the city of Philadelphia Thank You from the bottom of my heart,” Sanders wrote.

Sanders had good numbers for the Eagles last season, carrying 259 times for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns, but the reality of today’s NFL is that smart teams like the Eagles aren’t devoting significant resources to the running back position. Penny agreed to a very affordable $1.35 million base salary on his one-year deal, and the Eagles also re-signed Boston Scott to an inexpensive deal and still have 2021 fifth-round pick Kenneth Gainwell on his rookie contract.

Sanders is going to want more money than the Eagles are willing to pay, and so he’ll be moving on.