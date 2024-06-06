 Skip navigation
Minkah Fitzpatrick wants to get back to “Minkah Ball” this season

  
Published June 6, 2024 10:17 AM

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was limited to 10 games by a hamstring injury last season and he said in March that he hopes it is the last time he is forced to miss that kind of time.

It’s not the only change that Fitzpatrick hopes to make from last year. Fitzpatrick had 21 takeaways during his first three-plus seasons in Pittsburgh, but he didn’t intercept a pass or recover a fumble in 2023.

Fitzpatrick didn’t force any fumbles either and he said on Wednesday that he’ll “go back and look at the ‘22 tape” to see what he needs to do differently, but he has a pretty good idea before breaking things down.

“Just let me play ball,” Fitzpatrick said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “That’s it. ‘Minkah Ball.’”

Much of the offseason focus in Pittsburgh has been on the team’s quarterbacks and offensive changes, but getting Fitzpatrick back to his past form would be a big boost to their hopes of improving on last year’s 9-8 record as well.