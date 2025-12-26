 Skip navigation
Minkah Fitzpatrick will not play for the Dolphins on Sunday

  
Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will not play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters at a Friday press conference that Fitzpatrick has been ruled out. It is the second straight game that Fitzpatrick will miss with a calf injury and McDaniel said he considers Fitzpatrick day-to-day for the team’s Week 18 game against the Patriots.

Fitzpatrick has 82 tackles, an interception, a sack, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries this season.

McDaniel also said that defensive back Isaiah Johnson is out after tearing his ACL in practice earlier this week. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge (toe) is also expected to miss the game while tight end Darren Waller (groin), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (chest), and center Aaron Brewer (neck) are expected to practice Friday.