 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MayeConductor12-2.jpg
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MayeConductor12-2.jpg
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mississippi allows Charlie Weis Jr. to return for playoffs, before joining LSU

  
Published December 2, 2025 05:18 PM

Mississippi didn’t want to let coach Lane Kiffin stick around for the College Football Playoff. However, Ole Miss has decided to let its old offensive coordinator finish the job.

Via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com, Mississippi will allow Charlie Weis Jr. to return for the playoff game(s) — and LSU coach Lane Kiffin is allowing it.

“With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings tonight, I wanted it to be known that after conversations with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team during the playoffs,” Kiffin said in a statement. “I’ve already made the committee aware of this and I’m hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible because these great players are very deserving of that. I’m excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss.”

Kiffin had a clear incentive to boost the Ole Miss playoff standing, because LSU will be paying the bonuses Kiffin would have received from Ole Miss for playoff success. Mississippi had an incentive to allow it, because the school didn’t want to get dinged by the playoff committee for having a coaching staff in flux and chaos.

It’s still odd that Ole Miss allowed it. They didn’t want Kiffin to stay because it would give him access to players who can easily transfer. Now, Kiffin’s offensive coordinator will have that same access.

Likewise, anything the Mississippi offense does well will be free advertising for what the LSU offense could do, starting in 2026.

It sounds as if Ole Miss chose the lesser of two evils. And, at a time when Mississippi fans regard Kiffin as evil, there’s one less reason for them to hate him, even if he allowed Weis to return not for the good of the Rebels but for his own potential profit — whether by earning present bonuses or closing the deal on future transfers.