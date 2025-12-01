 Skip navigation
Mississippi assistants who Lane Kiffin wants at LSU have until tonight

  
Published December 1, 2025 11:49 AM

On Sunday, it was reported that former Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin had told the assistants he wanted to take to LSU that they had to get on the plane or get lost.

The reality is that they have more time. But not much.

Word is that they have until tonight to decide on whether to go. At that point, the vacant positions will be filled from the outside.

The fact that Mississippi instantly made defensive coordinator Pete Golding the permanent coach becomes a significant factor in the decision. There’s something to be said for security; if Golding was merely the interim hire, those who choose to stay wouldn’t know if they’d have a job in Oxford beyond the current season.