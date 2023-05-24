 Skip navigation
Mitch Trubisky: Easy decision to sign extension with Steelers

  
Published May 24, 2023 03:51 AM

Mitch Trubisky lost the Steelers starting quarterback job to rookie Kenny Pickett early last year and the plan in Pittsburgh is for Pickett to be the starter for years to come, so no one would blame Trubisky if he were looking around for a place that offered him a clearer path to the lineup.

Trubisky isn’t doing that, however. Trubisky signed a two-year extension with the Steelers earlier this month and said on Tuesday that it was a “pleasant surprise” when General Manager Omar Khan reached out to him about a new deal.

“We got really close as a team last year ,” Trubisky said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I felt like I wanted to be here the next three years. When they asked me, it was an easy decision.”

Trubisky still has hopes of being a starter in the NFL, but knows what his role is now and said that he believes everything “will work out the way it should” as long as he continues to work hard over the rest of his time in Pittsburgh.